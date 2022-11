A man suffered major injuries in a collision with a vehicle Monday evening in San Jose, police said.

The collision was reported at 5:54 p.m. at Meridian and Foxworthy avenues.

The man was trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk, according to police. He was taken to a hospital following the collision, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.