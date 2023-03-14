Man Shot to Death in Gilroy After Confronting Car Thief

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Gilroy early Tuesday morning after confronting a suspect who was stealing his car, according to police.

At about 12:25 a.m., Gilroy officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident with injuries in the 1300 block of Pheasant Drive, police said. Upon arrival, they found a man in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The initial investigation showed after the victim confronted the suspect who was stealing his car, the suspect shot him and fled in the car, police said. The California Highway Patrol tracked down the stolen car and arrested the suspect south of Salinas after a pursuit.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at 408-846-0373 or jason.greathead@cityofgilroy.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408-846-0330.