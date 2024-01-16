San Jose mayor endorses Sam Liccardo for Congress

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan endorsed the city’s former mayor in his run for California’s 16th Congressional District seat.

Mahan announced his support for Sam Liccardo on Tuesday at the Evans Lane Interim Housing Project. This is a quick-build community that currently houses 49 homeless families while they wait for more permanent housing opportunities. It’s a similar project to those Liccardo initiated as mayor to help those who are unhoused. Mahan said these are examples of his innovative ideas.

“Sam Liccardo as our voice in congress will be an innovator, working every day to make sure we do better ... not just do more of the same," Mahan said.

Liccardo first entered the race back in December. The seat — which represents Silicon Valley and San Mateo County — has been occupied by Congresswoman Anna Eshoo for the last 30 years. Eshoo plans to retire at the end of her term this year.

Liccardo was the city’s former mayor for eight years. He also endorsed Mahan when he ran to replace him two years ago.

The first primary will take place in March.