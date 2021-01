Firefighters battled a fire in the area of Country Club Drive in Milpitas Monday night.

The following streets were being evacuated by police at around 9:30 p.m.: Cervantez Court, Camarillo Court, Calaveras Ridge Drive and Calera Creek Heights Drive.

About 30 minutes later, residents were able to return home but were advised to shelter-in-place.

No other information was immediately available.