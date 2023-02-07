San Jose

2 Pedestrians Hit and Killed in Separate Incidents in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people in San Jose were hit and killed in separate incidents Monday, marking the first two pedestrian deaths on city streets this year, according to police.

A little after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road, where an apparent unhoused man was struck by a vehicle outside a marked crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Details of the collision were not immediately available.

Earlier Monday, at about 7 a.m., a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in a crosswalk in the area of Jackson Avenue and southbound Interstate 680, police said.

A 2011 Toyota sedan making a left turn from northbound Jackson onto the I-680 on-ramp hit a man walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with major injuries and later died.

The two victims were not immediately identified.

So far in 2023, San Jose has recorded three fatal crashes involving four deaths, with two of the victims being pedestrians, police said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

