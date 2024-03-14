Gilroy

Police activity shuts down streets near Gilroy City Hall

By Bay City News

Police activity in Gilroy.
Law enforcement activity Thursday morning shut down two roads near Gilroy's City Hall, police said.

In an alert issued at 8:09 a.m., the Gilroy Police Department said its officers, along with the city fire department, are conducting and investigation in the area of West Seventh and Rosanna streets. 

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as the affected roadways are blocked and access to them will be very limited.

Police said the City Hall parking lot is still accessible from Church and Seventh streets.

There were no further details about the police activity immediately available.

