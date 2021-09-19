Police Arrest Man Who Claimed to Have Swallowed Explosive, Drove Onto Mineta Airport

A despondent man claiming to have swallowed an explosive device drove a car onto the south side of San Jose International Airport on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded at 7:25 a.m. to the security breach, took the suspect into custody and determined that his claim about an explosive was unfounded.

This morning SJC and Patrol Officers responded to a security breach in a sterile area of the airport. A despondent male drove his vehicle onto the south side of the airport.



A swift response by our units contained the suspect and he was taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/pMQZuxF5S8 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 19, 2021

He appeared to be having a mental health crisis and would receive services, police said on social media. The suspect will be booked into jail on suspicion of several charges.

Police didn't release information about where the suspect was detained, or how he gained access to the area. More details would be released later in the day, a spokesperson said.

Some delays occurred at the airport during the incident, but police said operations have since returned to normal and there was no ongoing public safety threat.