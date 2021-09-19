San Jose

Police Arrest Man Who Claimed to Have Swallowed Explosive, Drove Onto Mineta Airport

Police said the man appeared to be having a mental crisis

By Bay City News

0328-2018-SJC
Mineta San Jose International Airport

A despondent man claiming to have swallowed an explosive device drove a car onto the south side of San Jose International Airport on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded at 7:25 a.m. to the security breach, took the suspect into custody and determined that his claim about an explosive was unfounded.

He appeared to be having a mental health crisis and would receive services, police said on social media. The suspect will be booked into jail on suspicion of several charges.

Police didn't release information about where the suspect was detained, or how he gained access to the area. More details would be released later in the day, a spokesperson said.

Some delays occurred at the airport during the incident, but police said operations have since returned to normal and there was no ongoing public safety threat.

