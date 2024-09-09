San Jose

Police fire shots in San Jose; suspect rushed to hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in San Jose Sunday night.

San Jose Police Department officers responded to the 4200 block of Senter Road after calls came in of an individual shooting a firearm outside of a business around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, the suspect was reported to be armed, and at least one office discharged their firearms. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to SJPD.

Additionally, a shooting victim was found, and they were transported to a local hospital.

Officers are advising the community to avoid the area.

No other details were provided.

