Santa Clara County

Pregnant woman killed in head-on crash outside Gilroy on New Year's Day

Authorities believe alcohol may have played a role in the deadly wreck on Leavesley Road

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver suspected of speeding veered from his lane and crashed head-on into two cars outside Gilroy on New Year's Day, killing a 29-year-old pregnant woman, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the wreck, which happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Leavesley Road, east of New Avenue, according to the CHP.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Citing a preliminary investigation, the CHP said a 50-year-old man behind the wheel of a pickup truck was speeding eastbound on Leavesley Road. Heading westbound was a man and the pregnant woman in an SUV followed by a man in a sedan.

The CHP said the driver of the truck veered into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into the SUV and then smashed into the sedan.

The pregnant woman, a resident of Gilroy, was sitting in the right front passenger seat of the SUV, the CHP said.

The CHP didn't say if the other people involved in the crash were injured in any way or if the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office at 408-427-0700.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us