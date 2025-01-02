Pregnant woman killed in head-on crash outside Gilroy on New Year's Day

A driver suspected of speeding veered from his lane and crashed head-on into two cars outside Gilroy on New Year's Day, killing a 29-year-old pregnant woman, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the wreck, which happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Leavesley Road, east of New Avenue, according to the CHP.

Citing a preliminary investigation, the CHP said a 50-year-old man behind the wheel of a pickup truck was speeding eastbound on Leavesley Road. Heading westbound was a man and the pregnant woman in an SUV followed by a man in a sedan.

The CHP said the driver of the truck veered into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into the SUV and then smashed into the sedan.

The pregnant woman, a resident of Gilroy, was sitting in the right front passenger seat of the SUV, the CHP said.

The CHP didn't say if the other people involved in the crash were injured in any way or if the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office at 408-427-0700.