Gaza war protests expected to continue in Bay Area

A day after the Golden Gate Bridge and a major Bay Area freeway were shut down during the morning commute, protests are expected to continue Tuesday.

A political protest Tuesday is expected to center on Google's campuses across the U.S., including in Sunnyvale, where workers and other demonstrators will demand the tech giant pull out of a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government and military.

In the Bay Area, members of the No Tech for Apartheid campaign, many of whom are Google Cloud and Amazon workers, told NBC Bay Area they will show up in force at Google’s Sunnyvale campus, with similar protests expected at Google campuses in New York and Seattle.

Tuesday's actions follow Monday morning's commute-disrupting protests on the Golden Gate Bridge and Interstate 880 in which activists blocked the roadways for hours and eventually were arrested or cited.

Organizers said the Monday demonstrations were part of a "global call to disrupt parts of the economy in solidarity with Palestine." The California Highway Patrol said a total of 38 people were arrested during the protests.

Later Monday in Fremont, authorities were able to keep protesters off I-880 near the Tesla plant by firing pepper balls at the crowd.

Protests Tuesday are not expected to be as disruptive.