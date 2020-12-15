Retired San Jose Police Officer Jumps Into Action

Thieves wanted to steal a car in an upscale San Jose neighborhood. Shots were fired and they almost got away, but one of the problems is that the suspects targeted the wrong man -- a retired San Jose police officer.

“We may get a package stolen, stuff stolen off the porch,” said PJ, but never an attempted car thief involving a man holding an AR-15 rifle.

It happened to PJ in a quiet Willow Glen neighborhood.

“I parked to talk to a neighbor and ran something up to his porch, I was 20 feet from my car,” he said.

Just far enough for someone to jump in the driver seat.

“My neighbor says ‘someone jumping in your car,’ I spin and run out at it,” said PJ.

Shooting at civilians is one thing, but firing at a retired captain of the San Jose Police Department is another.

His police instincts kicked in, quickly calling in the description of the car while running after it.

“Guy jumps out of the passenger side, levels an automatic rifle and shoots right at us,” said PJ.

Willow Glen is a tight knit community, so when neighbors heard all the commotion, they went outside and got a good description of the car to give to police.

This video from a surveillance camera shows what appears to be the suspect on the hood of the getaway car.

A special unit spotted the suspects not far from the shooting and a pursuit into Santa Clara ended with two suspects arrested, and the recovery of what police call a ghost gun.

“People buy parts for it, it can be assembled and cannot be traced,” said Christian Camarillo from SJPD.

PJ said he’s not surprised it happened but that “it seems to be getting boulder.”

“We can’t let the bad guys win,” he said.