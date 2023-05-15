San Jose Police Arrest 18-Year-Old in April 19 Fatal Shooting

San Jose police arrested an 18-year-old San Mateo man in an April 19 fatal shooting near Westfield Oakridge Mall in South San Jose, the police department said Monday.

Matthew Antracoli was located and arrested in Morgan Hill on May 9 and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

San Jose PD Matthew Antracoli

At about 1:40 p.m. April 19, officers responded to the 1000 block of Blossom River Drive in San Jose on a report of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The victim was identified by family and friends as 41-year-old Jorge Torres Maestre. He had been out walking his dog when he was shot.

It was San Jose's ninth homicide of 2023.