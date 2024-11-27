San Jose

San Jose police arrest man suspected in over 40 retail thefts

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

Sign at the San Jose Police Department.
NBC Bay Area

San Jose officers arrested a man suspected in 41 retail thefts throughout the city since August, according to police.

Jesus Delgadillo allegedly stole over $18,000 worth of Lego sets and other merchandise from various Target stores in San Jose, police said Tuesday.

With the assistance of the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, investigators got an arrest warrant for Delgadillo. On Nov. 14, investigators nabbed Delgadillo and allegedly found stolen merchandise from Target inside his vehicle.

Delgadillo was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of grand theft and attempted grand theft.

"Four retail thefts is too many - over 40 is ludicrous," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement released by the police department.

San Jose
