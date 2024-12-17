San Jose takes step toward cleaning up city waterways

The city of San Jose on Tuesday took another step in the effort to find another home for unsheltered residents living along the city's waterways.

Mayor Matt Mahan, who has made solving the city's homelessness crisis a major goal of his administration, was out along Coyote Creek trying to talk with unhoused residents.

Mahan along with his city staff and a nonprofit did a manual count of the unhoused people camped along the creek -- and to let them know they will eventually have to leave their encampments in order for the city to comply with the Clean Water Act and the conditions of the city’s stormwater permit.

