San Jose Considers Lifting Cruising Ban

Is San Jose ready to start cruising again?

After banning the practice decades ago, the city is looking at giving it a green light and welcoming those iconic lowriders to show off on downtown streets.

City Councilman Raul Peralez, who grew up cruising in an Impala with his parents in San Jose, said it is time for the cruising ban that has been around more than 30 years to go.

"It’s based on a racist and discriminatory policy,” Peralez said of the ban.

Peralez also points out that during the last 20 years, the city has not issued a single cruising citation.

Those who support keeping the ban use some of the same arguments that led the city to implement it back in 1986 -- namely concerns about the impact on traffic downtown.

Robert Diaz, vice president of the Lowrider Council of San Jose, said the city was once known as the capitol of lowriding. He hopes lifting the cruising ban will bring people together for an activity that is culturally important to his community.

"It brings everyone together, Diaz said. "It’s a great feeling.”