A driver died Tuesday after crashing into a tree in San Jose, police said.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue.

The driver, who police said was a man, suffered major injuries from the crash and died at a hospital.

2/ Northbound traffic on Santa Teresa Blvd from San Ignacio will be closed while we conduct this investigation.



TOC: 11:45 AM



For 2022:

34th Fatal traffic Incident

36th Victim



Press release forthcoming. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 28, 2022