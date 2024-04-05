San Jose police arrest 2, seize heroin, meth, cocaine in dark web drug bust

San Jose detectives arrested two people accused of selling illegal drugs on the dark web, police said Thursday.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, San Jose officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Alum Rock Avenue and South White Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found various amounts of illegal narcotics, prompting police to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle driver's residence in San Jose.

Police alleged that they found in the residence multiple firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, opioids, and other pharmaceutical drugs for sale. Officers also allegedly discovered evidence from the house that narcotics were being shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.

San Jose PD Joshua Jordan (left) and Jonathan Correll Jr.

Officers identified the primary suspect as Joshua Jordan, 36, of San Jose, in possession of the seized items.

On Nov. 27, San Jose detectives conducted a four-month-long investigation and allegedly found that Jordan was selling illegal narcotics on the dark web accepting cryptocurrency as the only form of payment.

They also identified a secondary suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Correll Jr. of San Jose, who was allegedly conspiring with Jordan to traffic narcotics on the dark web.

On March 22, police arrested Jordan in Santa Clara, and Correll Jr. in San Jose. During the execution of search warrants at properties linked to the suspects, detectives allegedly found several hundred grams of illegal narcotics ranging from heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, Cialis, morphine, Psilocybin and MDMA, also known as ecstasy. A semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, two semi-automatic pistols, ammunition, and approximately $6,000 in cash were also seized.

Jordan and Correll Jr. were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for suspected crimes of illegal narcotics trafficking and possession of illegal firearms.

Those with information about this case are asked to contact San Jose police at (408) 537-3835 or 4554@sanjoseca.gov, or 4938@sanjoseca.gov.