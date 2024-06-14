Preparation underway for daytime rave coming to downtown San Jose

Preparation has begun for a music festival with a rave flavor is coming to downtown San Jose this weekend.

Social media influencers San Jose Foos are bringing the music to Discovery Meadow park. Popular DJ and producer Gordo will be the headliner Saturday.

Raves are often described as large warehouse parties with DJs playing electronic dance music and elaborate pulsing lights, but this one should be over before most people go to sleep.

The event will run from 2 to 9 p.m. and is expecting 5,000 people, according to San Jose Foos founder Anthony Gomez said.

San Jose Foos said the party is a plus for the city, with hotels filling up and people taking mass transit to enjoy the event.

