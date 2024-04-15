San Jose Fire Department captain charged with attempted lewd acts on child

A San Jose Fire Department captain has been arrested and charged with attempted lewd acts on a child.

Captain Spencer Parker spent some time at Fire Station 2, but was arrested by the Folsom Police Department.

Court documents show the Sacramento County DA charging Parker with three felonies. All the charges against him are tied to allegations of attempted lewd acts with a 13-year-old girl.

“When you see count three, that suggested that this was a law enforcement sting early on in the investigation,” said legal analyst Steven Clark.

He said this was either a sting, or there was initially a 13-year-old in the online conversation before police got involved.

Folsom police and the Sacramento County DA are not releasing much information. But court documents accuse Parker of sending illicit pictures with the intent to engage in sexual in intercourse with the minor.

“That's very sad that these kinds of things are still happening,” said Ana Gonzalez, supervisor of the sexual assaults department at Community Solutions.

“I think it’s a very good time to talk to our community about these type of things that could happen,” she said. “Talk to our youth and make sure we create awareness.”

The San Jose Fire Department referred NBC Bay Area’s questions to the city manager.

In a statement, the city said, “On Monday, April 1, 2024, the San José Fire Department was notified of the arrest of an employee, a Fire Captain, who was charged on April 3, 2024 with serious crimes. This individual is no longer employed by the City. The arrest occurred in Sacramento County. The City is unable to disclose more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has asked that all inquiries be directed to them, and they will provide more information on Monday, April 22 at 11 a.m. ”

“These investigations are designed to stop a sexual assault before it happens,” said Clark.

In an added twist, San Jose police said they are conducting their own independent investigation into a San Jose Fire Department employee.

Clark says in cases like these, police review all devices the defendant had access to, including work computers to see if there may be more evidence or more victims.

“We entrust the fire department with being in our homes,” said Clark. “With being around our kids, and I think that makes this especially concerning for a prosecution to send a message that this is a position of trust.”

Parker’s attorney reached out late Monday and said his client was not making a statement.

The firefighters' union, SJFF Local 230, said in a statement, "We have been made aware of an incident involving a former member of Local 230. We have been told that this individual is no longer employed with the City of San Jose. Local 230 has no other information about this incident."