San Jose firework show causes small fires

For the first time San Jose had its very first professional firework show.

The event that took place at Lake Cunningham Park gathered many, but eyes were on more than just the fireworks. Sparks appeared to have caused a few small fires in the area.

“That's why we do these events with firefighters on scene, so they can respond to small

little brush fires, obviously that's not what we want but we prepare for the worst,” said Domingo Candelas, a San Jose City councilmember.

The show started at around 9:20 p.m.