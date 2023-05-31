San Jose Considers Large Parking Site for RVs, Other Vehicles

San Jose is considering opening the largest so-called safe parking site in the South Bay, but some people are concerned the project will create more problems than it solves.

Next month, the city council is expected to vote on leasing a 6-acre parcel of land on Berryessa Road and use it as a safe parking site for those living in RVs or other vehicles.

The site is located in an industrial area about a mile away from the Berryessa BART station. If the city council approves the plan, the city would pay nearly $19 million to lease the property for 10 years.

In a statement, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said, "We need urgent, pragmatic action to end the era of encampments and unmanaged RVs in neighborhoods across our city and state. Safe parking sites like the one we’re pursuing at 1300 Berryessa Rd. will enable us to relocate on-street RVs to a dedicated site with services that help folks graduate into permanent housing. This will be a win-win for both RV dwellers and our broader community."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oscar Ernesto parks his trailer on city streets and said he constantly has to move because of parking restrictions. He said he would move into the Berryessa site tomorrow if he could.

"I think it’s a perfect idea," he said. "Perfect spot for people who really need it."

Shaunn Cartwright with the Unhoused Response Group supports the project.

"It’s a start," she said. "If you really want people off the streets and off the streets – not just a tent and living in a tiny home at the same time – the best way is to make safe parking for RVs because that’s where people are living."

But some existing residents have concerns.

"These sites tend to attract encampments and other homeless RVs," Izzac Khayo said. "This is what the communities are worried about."

Khayo said he’s also concerned once people get into permanent housing, they will abandon their RVs on city streets.