San Jose police exchange gunfire with suspect, no injuries

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside a home Friday morning, but no one was struck or injured, and the man was arrested, police said.

At about 5 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Ross and Leigh avenues on a welfare check, police said. When they arrived, a man was standing outside a home armed with a gun.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man, and he fired at least one round at them, resulting in officers returning fire, police said. Neither the suspect nor the officers were hit by gunfire.

After more negotiations, officers were able to get the man to surrender at about 6:30 a.m., and they placed him in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police closed off the surrounding streets.

