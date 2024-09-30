San Jose police seek suspect in deadly shooting

San Jose police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Townsend Avenue and Park Entrance Drive.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel were summoned and pronounced the victim dead. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Police said Monday the identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin. It was San Jose's 24th homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Varela or Detective Montoya at 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.