San Jose residents frustrated with county plans to purchase homeless housing sites

South San Jose residents are frustrated after they said the county blindsided them by putting in an offer to purchase two homeless housing sites from the city.

If purchased, the county plans to convert them into jail diversion programs focused on assisting those with mental health disorders or substance abuse. But many said it’s not a good idea.

“We were defrauded, we felt like we got kicked in the gut and this isn't a way you operate,” said Issa Ajlouny, president of Safer San Jose. “I said this is so overwhelming, my head is spinning.”

Ajlouny said during a virtual neighborhood meeting with the county on Thursday, residents were told of the county’s plans to take over the emergency interim housing site on Bernal and Monterrey Road. But many said it wasn’t enough notice.

Though the county’s plans have not solidified, it did put in an $8 million offer to purchase the site and a permanent supportive housing site on Vermont Street.

The county plans to start phasing the 78-bed site on Monterrey Road into the jail diversion program at the start of November. Those that currently live at the location would have to work with the city and county to find another location to live in.

They would also have the option to partake in the jail diversion program, according to Gabby Olivarez, the division director of behavioral health services with Santa Clara County.

“It’s a voluntary program and this would be for individuals who are receiving treatment and support,” Olivarez said. “It can be a first-time arrest, and somebody has agreed to do treatment. It can be someone who is coming out of our local county jail and has agreed to participate.”

Olivarez said the county’s goal is to reduce incarceration rates and promote public saftey.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The San Jose City Council has to first vote on the proposal, and it set to be discussed on August 27. However, the Mayor’s office said the city manager has decided to delay the vote to give the city and county a chance to get on the same page.

Mayor Matt Mahan declined to comment.