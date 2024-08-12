San Jose shooting leaves 1 dead, SJPD investigates

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a shooting at a local business that left a person dead Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:18 a.m. around the 900 block of McLaughlin Avenue, SJPD said.

Upon arrival officers performed "emergency medical care" on the victim. They were then transported to a local hospital where they died, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released and investigators are looking into the motive of the event.

Officials are looking for the suspect and ask that anyone with information get in contact with Detective Sergeant Varela, Detective Montoya or the homicide unit via email at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or 3644@sanjoseca.gov. Individuals can also call the department at 408-277-5283.

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.