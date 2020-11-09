Santa Clara Central Park Library to Host Free COVID-19 Testing Nov. 12, 25

Free COVID-19 testing is being offered Thursday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Central Park Library, 2635 Homestead Road in Santa Clara.

Tests will require appointments - which can be scheduled here - to register three to four days before the testing.

The nasal swab tests are designed for asymptomatic people, and results should take anywhere from three to seven days.

Neither insurance forms nor immigration status information is needed.

The testing sessions are sponsored by Santa Clara County Public Health.