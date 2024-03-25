Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County nurses plan 3-day strike in April

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara County nurses plan to go on strike for three days in early April, according to a news release Monday morning.

The three-day walkout is planned for April 2-4.

The nurses say they're seeking increased staffing levels, improved security and better pay and benefits.

In February, 97% of Registered Nurses Professional Association voting members supported authorizing a strike, according to the release.

There are more than 3,750 nurses in the Santa Clara County Health and Hospital System represented by the RNPA. They've been in contract negotiations with the county since October when their last contract expired.

