Santa Clara County Reports Nearly $500K of Unclaimed Money

South Bay residents, go and get your money.

The Santa Clara County Department of Tax and Collections is sitting on nearly a half-million dollars that's gone unclaimed -- $490,476 to be exact.

The funds include overpayments, duplicate payments, even payments to crime victims. But, for whatever reason, the owners couldn't be located.

The tax office published a list of nearly 700 people, and businesses, entitled to some of that money.

Check the Department of Tax and Collections website, and submit your claim no later than March 14.