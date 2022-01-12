unclaimed money

Santa Clara County Reports Nearly $500K of Unclaimed Money

The tax office published a list of nearly 700 people, and businesses, entitled to some of that money

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Bay residents, go and get your money.

The Santa Clara County Department of Tax and Collections is sitting on nearly a half-million dollars that's gone unclaimed -- $490,476 to be exact.

The funds include overpayments, duplicate payments, even payments to crime victims. But, for whatever reason, the owners couldn't be located.

Check the Department of Tax and Collections website, and submit your claim no later than March 14.

