Santa Clara Safeway closing for good after nearly 70 years in business

A Safeway in Santa Clara is closing for good after serving shoppers in the Valley Fair Shopping Center for 67 years.

A spokesperson said the chain isn't doing well financially, so it will close that store permanently early next month.

The move comes after Safeways near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf and North Beach closed in May for similar reasons.

Employees have the option to work at other Safeways in the city or in Santa Clara County.

No word yet on what business will take over the property.