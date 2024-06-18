Santa Clara County

Health officials investigate Shigella cases in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Public Health Department confirms at least three cases in the unhoused community, with additional cases under investigation

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is investigating multiple cases of Shigella within the homeless community.

Shigella is a highly contagious bacteria that can lead to diarrhea and severe disease in some cases, according to the health department.

The health department said it identified three confirmed cases between June 3 and June 17 and is investigating to see if four more people with Shigella are connected to those cases. Additionally, 18 more suspected cases have been identified.

Shigella can be spread by eating or drinking food contaminated with the bacteria or by coming in contact with the bacteria directly from someone who has it or from a shared surface, the health department said.

For most healthy people, the infection will go away without treatment, the health department said, adding that the risk to the general public is "very low."

