Victim Dies Hours After East San Jose Shooting

One person died Wednesday hours after a shooting in East San Jose, and the shooter remained at-large, police said.

At about 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting incident in the 800 block of South Jackson Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, the officers found one victim with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The victim later died, police said Wednesday afternoon.

No suspects were arrested or identified, and there was no clear motive in the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

It's the city's seventh homicide this year.