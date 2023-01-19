Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition Opens at San Jose Mall

An exhibit featuring an up-close perspective of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel has opened at a South San Jose mall.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, showcasing one of the world's most famous works of art, opened last weekend at Westfield Oakridge Mall, 925 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose. It runs through May 28.

Exhibit organizers boast an up-close, never-before-seen perspective of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel masterpiece. For hours and ticket information, visit the event website.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.