Skimmers Used to Steal Bank Information Found on SJSU ATM Machines

The San Jose State University Police Department is sending out a warning after a machine used to steal banking information was found on at least two ATM machines on campus.

The skimming device is used to access account information or steal identities.

“These skimmers are internal,” said Capt. Frank Belcastro. “They’re not detectable from the outside, so you would never know that it is in there. And even if you looked in the slot, you wouldn’t see it.”

He said part of the skimmer is a camera, so the crook can capture pins as people are pressing the buttons.

The skimmers were found in two ATM machines, and it's not clear how long they’d been there.

So, university police alerted the entire campus community to check their bank accounts and report any theft or fraud.

“Pretty frightening. But I keep my credit cards pretty safe. I check my monthly statement now and then,” said student Kim Colton.

They’re also advising everyone to change their pin periodically.

Police have not gotten any reports of fraud yet, but they know students are among the more vulnerable targets

“Our students are generally not well-to-do. Other people use it [ATM] too. Criminals, they don’t really care who they're targeting,” said Belcastro.

Police said criminals are always looking for new technology to steal information and people’s hard earned money.