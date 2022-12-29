Solo Rollover Crash in San Jose Leaves Driver in Critical Condition: SJFD

A solo vehicle rollover crash in San Jose left one person in critical condition late Wednesday night, according to a fire department official.

At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, where a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash and landed upside down, fire officials said.

Crews extricated the unidentified driver, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to San Jose fire Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it wasn't immediately clear if wet roads, drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.