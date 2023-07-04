Fourth of July

South Bay celebrates July Fourth with parades, barbecues, live music

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

People across the South Bay celebrated Fourth of July by enjoying parades, picnics, live music, and time with friends and family.

In San Jose, there were bouncing low riders, bands and dancers at the historic Rose, White and Blue Parade.

"This is a tradition for us, going to the parade and then spending time with family," Nicole Mezzetta of San Jose said.

In Palo Alto, the city's big Independence Day celebration returned for the first time since before the pandemic.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

By lunchtime, people lined up to get a taste of the seven chili recipes competing in a cookoff.

"This is the first year that I get to come be a judge of the chili, so we got chili to taste, we've got live music to listen to, bouncy houses for the kids," Councilmember Julie Lythcott-Haims said. "It's just a wonderful reopening for the city."

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us