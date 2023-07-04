South Bay celebrates July Fourth with parades, barbecues, live music

People across the South Bay celebrated Fourth of July by enjoying parades, picnics, live music, and time with friends and family.

In San Jose, there were bouncing low riders, bands and dancers at the historic Rose, White and Blue Parade.

"This is a tradition for us, going to the parade and then spending time with family," Nicole Mezzetta of San Jose said.

In Palo Alto, the city's big Independence Day celebration returned for the first time since before the pandemic.

By lunchtime, people lined up to get a taste of the seven chili recipes competing in a cookoff.

"This is the first year that I get to come be a judge of the chili, so we got chili to taste, we've got live music to listen to, bouncy houses for the kids," Councilmember Julie Lythcott-Haims said. "It's just a wonderful reopening for the city."