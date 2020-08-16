Storm-Related Fires, Power Outages Reported Around Bay Area

Lightning and wind gusts were sparking fires and causing power outages around the Bay Area Sunday morning.

Lightning is given as the cause of vegetation fires in the North, South and East Bay areas, aided by winds gusts that the National Weather Service said have been as high as 66 mph in higher elevations.

Cal Fire said its crews have been dispatched to seven vegetation fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

In Alameda County, Cal Fire was also working the Arroyo Fire in the area of 5200 Arroyo Road near Lake Del Valle in Livermore.

Multiple vegetation fires around the tri-valley area this morning. Please drive safely and watch for responding units. #ALCOFIRE — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 16, 2020

Firefighters are also battling approximately five different fires totaling around 60 acres in the Round Valley Area in Contra Costa County.

#DeerZone Firefighters are battling 3-5 separate fires totaling 50-75 acres, moderate rate of spread in the Round Valley Area (Contra Costa County). Significant augmentation in air and ground resources. @calfireSCU @ContraCostaFire @ECCFPD pic.twitter.com/EKXd3IC6lC — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020

The Marin County Fire Department said it was responding to "numerous lightning strikes in the area of King Mountain and San Geronimo and throughout the county" and that power was out in several areas of the county. Power restoration was expected by 8:30 a.m., the agency said.

Marin County working numerous small lighting fires. Smoke Is visible on Mount Tam below Throckmorton Station. No current evacuations orders or warnings in Marin County. pic.twitter.com/1Z0nxilqNJ — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 16, 2020

Power was out for some 4,500 customers in San Mateo County.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said it has dispatched all available units to a grass fire caused by dry lightning on Briones Valley Road in Brentwood,

The Santa Clara County Fire said downed power lines sparked a fire in an unincorporated area on Brush Road near state Highway 17 that started just before 3 a.m. and forced the evacuation of 20 residents. It was contained by 6 a.m. after burning a little more than an acre.

#BrushFire on Brush Road near Hwy 17 is 100% contained. Evacuations have been lifted, crews will remain on scene for full extinguishment. @calfireSCU @CALFIRECZU #sccfdincidents pic.twitter.com/sGUMqNXnBl — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) August 16, 2020

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said agencies around Sonoma County have been responding to reports of downed trees and power lines and other lightning-related incidents.