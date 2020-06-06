Live Blog: Firefighters Battle Multiple Fires Across Bay Area

We're tracking multiple fires reported amid gusty winds in the Bay Area.

Here's a look at the latest updates:

Saturday, June 6

East Bay

Fire crews in Concord are battling the so-called Willow Fire, which has burned at least 75 acres near the former Concord Naval Weapons Station. More from our story here.

North Bay

The Quail Fire near Winters in Solano County has forced evacuations and has burned at least 150 acres. Officials say up to 100 structures are threatened. Full coverage here.

The Gulch Fire burning in south of Petaluma in Sonoma County has charred at least 107 acres. Updates here.