brush fires

Live Blog: Firefighters Battle Multiple Fires Across Bay Area

The latest updates on several brush fires we're tracking.

By NBC Bay Area staff

San-Diego-firefighter-generic-SDFD
NBC 7

We're tracking multiple fires reported amid gusty winds in the Bay Area.

Here's a look at the latest updates:

Saturday, June 6

East Bay

Fire crews in Concord are battling the so-called Willow Fire, which has burned at least 75 acres near the former Concord Naval Weapons Station. More from our story here.

North Bay

The Quail Fire is now 500 acres, firefighters said. Low humidity and high winds have helped spur what some firefighters are calling a "dangerous rate of spread."

The Quail Fire near Winters in Solano County has forced evacuations and has burned at least 150 acres. Officials say up to 100 structures are threatened. Full coverage here.

The Gulch Fire burning in south of Petaluma in Sonoma County has charred at least 107 acres. Updates here.

George Floyd 11 hours ago

Live Blog: Protesters March Across, Block Golden Gate Bridge

coronavirus Jun 3

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

This article tagged under:

brush firesCal FireGulch FireQuail fire\Willow Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us