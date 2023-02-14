Parents to Protest Possible Closure of Two Sunnyvale Charter Schools

Parents in Sunnyvale are protesting the possible closure of two charter schools that would leave more than 600 students looking for a new campus.

The two schools are Summit Denali middle and high schools, run by Summit Public Schools. The two campuses serve about 650 students.

As first reported by San Jose Spotlight, a letter to parents indicated the schools' loss of pandemic-era federal funds and the loss of state funds have forced Summit Denali to consider closing the two campuses.

According to a report to the Santa Clara County Board of Education, which oversees charter schools, Summit Denali on Jan. 6 gave notice of a possible closure. The charter school has had clean financial audits but operated in the red since opening about 10 years ago.

To remain open for the next academic year, Summit Denali reportedly needs $4.5 million.

NBC Bay Area reached out to charter school leaders for comment and was waiting to hear back Tuesday morning.