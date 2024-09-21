San Jose

Shooting at VTA facility in San Jose leaves 1 dead

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday at VTA's Chaboya Division Yard on the 2200 block of South 7th Street.

By John Zuchelli and Kristofer Noceda

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority facility in San Jose that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday at VTA's Chaboya Division Yard on the 2200 block of South 7th Street. Officers responded to the scene to find a man suffering from "at least one gunshot wound."

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority facility in San Jose that left one person dead. Agency officials held a press conference on Saturday to provide further details on the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after the San Jose Fire Department and County EMS arrived on the scene.

Sheriff's officials have identified them as a VTA employee but have not released the victim's identity.

Due to the incident, VTA has increased its security at all the agency's facilities.

"VTA is committed to supporting its employees during this difficult time and mental health professionals have been made available to employees and their families," the agency said in a news release.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500. Tips can be left anonymously at (408) 808-4431.

