Warming Centers Open in South Bay Amid Freeze Warnings

Warming centers will open at 14 locations in Santa Clara County, mostly in public libraries, Wednesday and Thursday due to a forecast of freezing temperatures.

Space will be available for unsheltered people in 11 libraries, as well as the Santa Clara Senior Center and the Community Recreation Center, both in Santa Clara, and at Community Christian Center in Morgan Hill.

The libraries include branches in Santa Clara, Los Altos, Cupertino, Milpitas, Saratoga, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

Most open each morning and close at various times between 5-7 p.m. For a complete list of warming centers, locations and hours, visit the county's emergency management web page.