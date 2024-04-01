Woman found dead in San Jose home, suspect arrested

Police in San Jose found a woman dead inside a home Sunday and arrested another resident on suspicion of homicide, according to the police department.

At about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Mill Pond Drive on a report of a woman who needed medical attention, police said. When they arrived, they found a woman who had signs of physical trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives launched an investigation and arrested a known suspect at the home, police said. The suspect, not immediately identified, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on murder charges.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation, police said.

The victim was not immediately identified and pending notification of family.

It's San Jose's 11th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Varela and Detective Montoya of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.