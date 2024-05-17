New area code 837 overlay coming to parts of Northern California with 530 code

A new area code is coming to Northern California to supplement the 530 code, which stretches from the edge of the Bay Area to the state's borders with Oregon and Nevada.

The California Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday that the new 837 area code will be added as an overlay to the 530 area starting Jan. 31, 2025 because of high demand for new telephone numbers in the area.

That means starting on that date in January 2025, people who request new numbers in the area may receive the 837 code. Similar overlays have happened locally in recent years, including 628 for the 415 area code in San Francisco and Marin counties as well as 669 for the 408 area code in the South Bay.

Current telephone numbers will remain the same and the price of a call and other rates will not change because of the overlay, according to the CPUC.

The 530 area code includes parts of Solano County as well as many counties further east and north, including Yolo, El Dorado, Placer, Shasta and Sierra counties, and serves communities such as South Lake Tahoe, Davis, Chico, Redding, Truckee and Oroville.

More information about the overlay can be found at cpuc.ca.gov/530areacode.