Woman Identified After Stealing $4K Bottle of Cognac From San Jose Restaurant

"With all the bad things happening around the world, from COVID to Ukraine, I decided to give her a second chance and not press charges," the owner of the restaurant said

By NBC Bay Area staff

The owner of Grand View restaurant in San Jose identified the woman who took an expensive bottle of cognac from behind their bar over the weekend.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo obtained video of the incident which took place on March 12. The video shows a woman taking a $4,000 bottle of Louie XIII from the South Bay restaurant.

Investigators said the woman and man she was with paid for dinner before walking out with the bottle.

"With all the bad things happening around the world, from COVID to Ukraine, I decided to give her a second chance and not press charges," said the owner of the restaurant. "She's a mother of six who says she's very sorry."

A $1,500 reward was being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the woman.

No further details have been released regarding her identity.

Despite the apology, the family involved is no longer welcomed at Grand View restaurant.

