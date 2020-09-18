Spare the Air Alert Issued for Saturday With Smoke Set to Return

Enjoy the clean air while it lasts.

A high pressure system taking hold this weekend will trap some smoke over the Bay Area, resulting in air quality ranging from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups between Saturday and at least Wednesday, according to NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall and air quality forecasts from AirNow.

"With high pressure, that's causing the air to sink, and that keeps that smoke from mixing out," Hall said Friday.

Smoke in the forecast prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air alert for Saturday.

The air quality district said northerly winds on Saturday will push smoke from Northern California wildfires into the Bay Area, especially the North Bay, eastern Contra Costa County and the Livermore valley.

"While the last two days brought a much-needed respite from the poor air quality the Bay Area has endured for the past month, air quality is again expected to be unhealthy due to continued impacts from wildfires," Jack Broadbent, executive officer for the air quality district, said in a statement. "Residents should stay vigilant, track air quality conditions in their communities and head indoors if air pollution reaches unhealthy levels to protect their health."

On Spare the Air alert days, it is illegal for residents and businesses to use fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning equipment.

