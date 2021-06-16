Spare the Air Alert Issued for Thursday

With triple-digit temperatures forecast through much of the region, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday because of excessive levels of smog expected.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, due to unhealthy ozone, or smog accumulation in the Bay Area. Limit your driving to reduce air pollution. For more info, visit https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/MfnaSpm8Br — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) June 16, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The air district issues a Spare the Air day when weather conditions, like Thursday's forecast of light winds and unusually hot temperatures, will combine with vehicle exhaust to make an excessive amount of smog.

Thursday's will be the second Spare the Air alert of the season. On Spare the Air days, drivers are encouraged to find alternatives to driving alone to work or other destinations to limit the number of vehicles on the road.

The warming trend 🌡️ continues through the afternoon and peaks on Thursday. No matter how you slice it, it's going to be hot.



How hot?



Here's a quick look at max temps for the next 3 days. For the latest on ⚠️heat advisories/warnings ⚠️: https://t.co/haMHvVxQoT #Caheat #CaWx pic.twitter.com/tEAKHyssNI — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 15, 2021

Young children, seniors and people with respiratory and heart conditions should also avoid prolonged exposure to smog, and outdoor exercise should only take place in the early morning when concentrations are lower, air district officials said.