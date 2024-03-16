Crowd comes out to watch St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin despite southbound I-680 closure

A large crowd of people came out to watch the Dublin Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday morning.

“The whole sense of community,” said Dublin resident Joe Gutierrez. “We come and watch this every year and it’s good to see all these people.”

It was a weekend festival that was also the place to be at the Dublin Civic Center. This year, the city of Dublin is marking its 40th St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Just beyond Dublin, this weekend southbound Interstate 680 is closed in Pleasanton between the 580/680 connector to highway 84 for some long-planned roadwork. Crews are repaving the road.

Dublin city leaders said planning for this year’s celebration included planning around the closure. They are confident it won’t affect the estimated 80 thousand visitors.

Freeways may be impacted but all access roads to Dublin will be open on I-580 and I-680. Northbound 680 is open along with all entrances to Dublin.

