State proposes building housing for school employees on district-owned land

The state of California on Tuesday will introduce a new plan to bring more teachers to the state: housing built on land owned by school districts.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Tuesday will propose a plan to build affordable housing for teachers and staff like custodians and food service workers on land already owned by school districts.

California school districts own about 75,000 acres of developable land that could be used for 2.3 million housing units.

