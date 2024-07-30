California

State proposes building housing for school employees on district-owned land

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state of California on Tuesday will introduce a new plan to bring more teachers to the state: housing built on land owned by school districts.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Tuesday will propose a plan to build affordable housing for teachers and staff like custodians and food service workers on land already owned by school districts.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

California school districts own about 75,000 acres of developable land that could be used for 2.3 million housing units.

Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSchools
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us