CARES Act

State Offers Up to $1K to Help Undocumented Households Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Starting Monday, undocumented adults of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties will be able to apply for financial help.

By Bay City News

A hand pulls bills out of a wallet.
Getty Images

Undocumented households in the Bay Area can receive up to $1,000 from the state of California for relief from the coronavirus, according to the California Department of Social Services.

Starting Monday, undocumented adults of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties will be able to get help applying for and receiving the money from Catholic Charities of California, which can be reached at (866) 490-3899. 

Undocumented adults of Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties can get help through the California Human Development Corporation, which can be reached at (707) 228-1338. 

Local

reopening the bay area 2 hours ago

Alameda County’s Countdown to Get-Togethers

Endangered Species Act 30 mins ago

Judge Declines to Dismiss 18 States’ Challenge to Revised Endangered Species Regulations

An individual is eligible for up to $500 and each household $1,000 provided they are ineligible for other forms of assistance, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and pandemic unemployment benefits, due to their immigration status.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

CARES Actcoronaviruscatholic charities
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us