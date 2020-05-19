State Offers Up to $1K to Help Undocumented Households Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Undocumented households in the Bay Area can receive up to $1,000 from the state of California for relief from the coronavirus, according to the California Department of Social Services.

Starting Monday, undocumented adults of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties will be able to get help applying for and receiving the money from Catholic Charities of California, which can be reached at (866) 490-3899.

Undocumented adults of Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties can get help through the California Human Development Corporation, which can be reached at (707) 228-1338.

An individual is eligible for up to $500 and each household $1,000 provided they are ineligible for other forms of assistance, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and pandemic unemployment benefits, due to their immigration status.

