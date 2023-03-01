Steph Curry

Steph Curry Goes Undercover to Surprise Young Fans During Shopping Spree

By Brendan Weber

Golden State Warriors superstar and fan favorite Steph Curry went undercover Monday to surprise local children during a shopping spree at a team store in San Francisco.

Curry, rocking a pair of glasses, a hat with dreadlocks and a face mask, tried as best he could to pull off his new role as "Larry," a Warriors Shop employee, but his identity was eventually compromised in front of the shocked and excited crowd.

Curry, the Warriors and Rakuten partnered together to host the special shopping spree at the Thrive City Warriors Shop for children from Black Cultural Zone, a main partner with the Curry family's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

"Supporting the local community with this event is exciting and important to me because we're giving kids an amazing, memorable experience and sharing joy with them," Curry said. "I think that's what it's all about in terms of making them feel seen."

