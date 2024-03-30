Storm brings rain, hail and thunder to Bay Area

A spring storm moved across the Bay Area Saturday, bringing rain, thunder, hail to the region and snow to Northern California.

In the South Bay, a brief hailstorm hit San Jose and Morgan Hill Saturday afternoon. One video showed the tiny pellets piling up on a front porch.

The Peninsula also saw hail, rain and thunder. Two videos posted by NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai showed hail falling in the Belmont area.

A flood advisory was issued in Santa Clara, Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. They are in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The chance of thunderstorms will continue until 8 p.m. Saturday, with chances decreasing after sunset and a drier forecast into Sunday.

The slow movement of the storms to the west and southwest are allowing the hail to add up in some areas mostly pea sized hail, but enough to add up for slippery roads at times for areas south of San Francisco and Fremont.